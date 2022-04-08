Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.13

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.13 and last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 197329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

