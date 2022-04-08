CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $7.98

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $7.59. CareMax shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in CareMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CareMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CareMax by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

