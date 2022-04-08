CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Sells $101,083.95 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scot Christopher Fredo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Scot Christopher Fredo sold 626 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $21,910.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $41.84 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $19,867,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 67.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 47.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 568,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 183,500 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

