CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $195.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

NYSE:KMX opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.97. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $94.35 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 48.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after buying an additional 314,474 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

