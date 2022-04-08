Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 11%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.03 and last traded at $108.07. 97,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,151,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Carvana by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after acquiring an additional 549,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Carvana by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after acquiring an additional 468,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

