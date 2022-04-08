Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Trading Down 3.5%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02). Approximately 332,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 980,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).
The firm has a market cap of £16.89 million and a PE ratio of -12.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.52.
About Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ)
Further Reading
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Castillo Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castillo Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.