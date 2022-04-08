Cathy Pitt Purchases 5,362 Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Rating) insider Cathy Pitt bought 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,919.70 ($13,009.44).
Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 185.40 ($2.43) on Friday. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 161.93 ($2.12) and a one year high of GBX 257 ($3.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.75. The stock has a market cap of £284.58 million and a P/E ratio of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
