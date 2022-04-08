Cathy Pitt Purchases 5,362 Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Rating) insider Cathy Pitt bought 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,919.70 ($13,009.44).

Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 185.40 ($2.43) on Friday. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 161.93 ($2.12) and a one year high of GBX 257 ($3.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.75. The stock has a market cap of £284.58 million and a P/E ratio of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust alerts:

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.