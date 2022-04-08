Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.04. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,673,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,867,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,558,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

