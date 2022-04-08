Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.04. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
