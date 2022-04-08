CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

CDK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of CDK opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.20.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

