Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.66) Per Share

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Celsion in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.66) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Celsion’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11. Celsion has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celsion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celsion by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

