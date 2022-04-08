CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200,856 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,858,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 6,700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,039,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CEMEX by 216.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.74.

Shares of CX opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

