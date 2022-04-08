Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 2,518 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

IUSB opened at $48.73 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

