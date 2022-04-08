Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 17,853 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CP opened at $76.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

