Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.68. The stock had a trading volume of 42,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,599. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

