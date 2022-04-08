Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $481,000 Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after purchasing an additional 257,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after acquiring an additional 199,710 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,684,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,105 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,686. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $91.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

