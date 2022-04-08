Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,886 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,247,000.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

