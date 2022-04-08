Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,398 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,405 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 217,658 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 122,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Orange by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 75,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Orange by 9,032.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 74,882 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.01. 3,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

