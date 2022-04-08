Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 39,017 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 761.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,433,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $963,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.97.

IRT stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

