Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 41 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $898.33.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $7.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $617.86. 11,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,170. The company has a market capitalization of $253.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $735.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $558.77 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.