Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,462 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

TMHC stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

