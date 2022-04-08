Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,285.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 538,456 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,835,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLOK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.24. 229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,644. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76.

