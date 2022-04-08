Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after purchasing an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,326,000 after purchasing an additional 58,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after buying an additional 97,204 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,193,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,469,000 after buying an additional 441,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. 47,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

