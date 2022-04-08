Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

RPG stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $160.03 and a one year high of $223.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

