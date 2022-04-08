Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 7.59% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity International Multifactor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDEV opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. Fidelity International Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.