Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CG. CIBC reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.44.

CG opened at C$12.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.66. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.42.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.81%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

