Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 31.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,269. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

