Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.23

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.23 and traded as high as C$5.30. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$5.02, with a volume of 9,308 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.62 million and a PE ratio of 5.28.
About Ceres Global (TSE:CRP)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.