CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CGI were worth $17,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after acquiring an additional 59,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. CIBC upped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

