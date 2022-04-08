Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Rating) were up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82. Approximately 2,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.