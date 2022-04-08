Chase (NYSE:CCF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $85.28

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.28 and last traded at $85.28, with a volume of 15188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $806.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

