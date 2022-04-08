Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $144.08 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.35.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

