Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after buying an additional 779,915 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after buying an additional 99,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after buying an additional 110,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SASR. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $43.05 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

