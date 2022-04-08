Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after acquiring an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $158.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

