Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.99 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 290,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.75.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $231.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

