Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in FOX by 894.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in FOX by 8,821.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie cut their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

FOX stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

