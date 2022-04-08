Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,371 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.36 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.