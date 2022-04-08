Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,422 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NiSource worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NiSource by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,115,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in NiSource by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in NiSource by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 407,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

About NiSource (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.