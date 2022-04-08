Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 231.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 138.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $118.25 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.68.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

