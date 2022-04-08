China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.88

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.88, with a volume of 16821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

