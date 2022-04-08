China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.88

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.88, with a volume of 16821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile (TSE:CGG)
