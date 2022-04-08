China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CBUMY stock opened at $67.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. China National Building Material has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $82.54.
China National Building Material Company Profile (Get Rating)
