Christine S. Breves Sells 22,387 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $826,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE X remained flat at $$36.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 231,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,226,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,256,000 after purchasing an additional 571,282 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,173,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,304,000 after purchasing an additional 424,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in United States Steel by 271.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

