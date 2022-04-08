ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). ChromaDex posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 40.22% and a negative return on equity of 70.85%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDXC. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 299,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,254. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $159.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 681,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 10.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

