Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Judith M. Obrien Sells 2,839 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $174,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $62.88. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 68.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ciena by 65.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ciena by 13.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.