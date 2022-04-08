CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP) Trading Down 1.7%

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (LON:CIP – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.15 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.78). Approximately 8,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 273,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.79).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.24. The firm has a market cap of £30.80 million and a PE ratio of 4.09.

About CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP)

CIP Merchant Capital Limited specializes in growth capital and intends to invest in listed equity and other financial products and instruments. It focuses on investing in oil and gas, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. It seeks investments in concentrated portfolio of significant holdings in approximately 5 to 10 publically traded companies, with a focus on UK markets.

Featured Stories

