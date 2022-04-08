Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 118,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 336,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 611,183 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $54.63. 15,738,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,226,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $226.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.