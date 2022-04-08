Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.77 million-$214.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.59 million.Citi Trends also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $29.67 on Friday. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

