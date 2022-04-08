Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $50.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

