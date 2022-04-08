Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.70) to GBX 2,590 ($33.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.48) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($27.02) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entain presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.82).

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,555 ($20.39) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.85. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.79). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,620.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,771.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.89) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($32,104.92).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

