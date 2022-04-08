Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 1,808,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 646.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries, Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to people suffering from hemorrhoids, NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and I/ONTAK, a protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

