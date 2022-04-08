Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.77. 154,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,515,051. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

